Schalke found a way back from 'hell' – Tedesco

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco said his side had earned redemption after finding themselves in "hell" in a dramatic 4-4 Ruhr derby draw with Borussia Dortmund.

The visitors were 4-0 down inside 25 minutes at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday and facing up to the prospect of a first loss since September.

But Tedesco, overseeing his first derby at the helm, witnessed a remarkable comeback inside the final half an hour, with Guido Burgstaller and Amine Harit cutting the deficit before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw red for the hosts.

Sensing their chance, Schalke piled pressure on Dortmund and got their reward with Daniel Caligiuri's 86th-minute goal and Naldo's stoppage-time leveller to cap a stunning comeback, leaving Peter Bosz's BVB future in severe doubt.

After a breathless encounter, Tedesco said: "It's difficult to analyse such a crazy game. Both of us head coaches will need quite some time to cut out all the errors made by both sides in this game.

