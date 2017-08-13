Schalke in talks with Chelsea about Rahman loan

The left-back could return to the Bundesliga for the 2017-18 season, with the club discussing a loan with the Blues

Schalke are in talks with Chelsea about taking Baba Rahman on loan for a second successive season, the Bundesliga club's sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed.

Rahman made 21 appearances for Schalke before a cruciate ligament rupture and cartilage damage in his left knee sustained while representing Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations in January brought an end to his season.

Chelsea 14/1 to win Champions League

The 23-year-old has been linked with a temporary switch to Fenerbahce, but a return to Gelsenkirchen could be on the cards before the end of the transfer window.

However, Heidel insists that any move for Rahman will be weighed against how long it will take him to return to full fitness.

"We are in talks with the player, his agent and Chelsea," Heidel told Schalke's official website.

"Ultimately, it is about when Baba will be able to play again. No decision has been made yet."

Chelsea must spend, spend, spend!

On any further additions before the transfer deadline, he said: "Nothing is planned, but you should never say never in football.

"I do not know what will happen tomorrow, the day after or next week. The fact is a transfer is possible until August 31, but our squad is very good in terms of quality and depth."

Schalke appointed the inexperienced Domenico Tedesco as their coach ahead of the 2017-18 season and he has taken the bold move of stripping Germany international Benedikt Howedes of the captaincy and handing the armband to Ralf Fahrmann.

Conte admits Chelsea lost heads

"The coach has deliberately opted for a change. This is his right and I did not interfere. Domenico Tedesco has a clear plan — he wants to distribute responsibility across several shoulders," said Heidel.

"After the decision was communicated internally I spoke with Benedikt Howedes for a long time. He was, of course, disappointed.

"However, he was very professional, because he knows that his words will continue to have great weight. I believe the new situation can be an advantage for Bene ahead of the World Cup in Russia."