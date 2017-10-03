Schauffele voted 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

A pair of victories in 2017 saw Xander Schauffele, 23, crowned PGA Tour Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.

Xander Schauffele was voted 2016-2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year by his peers after claiming two wins in his first season on Tour.

Schauffele, 23, burst onto the scene by tying for fifth at the U.S. Open before going on to claim his maiden title at The Greenbrier Classic, proving his play at Erin Hills was not a fluke.

But it was the American's dramatic win at the Tour Championship that really cemented his status as a future star.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations to Xander Schauffele on being voted PGA Tour Rookie of the Year," Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Being recognised by your peers is one of the highest honours a player can receive, and Xander's win at the Tour Championship during the FedEx Cup Playoffs capped off what had already been a remarkable rookie season."

Schauffele became the fourth member of the 2011 high school class to earn rookie of the year honours, joining Jordan Spieth (2013), Daniel Berger (2015) and Emiliano Grillo (2016). Justin Thomas, another member of that class, will likely win player of the year after winning five events this season en route to hoisting the FedEx Cup trophy.

Schauffele also rose to 32 in the world rankings after his fantastic season.