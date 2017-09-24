Schauffele wins Tour Championship, Thomas claims FedEx Cup title

Xander Schauffele clinched a one-stroke win at the Tour Championship, but Justin Thomas was crowned FedEx Cup champion.

Schauffele birdied the par-five 18th hole to beat Thomas by a shot at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The 23-year-old carded a two-under 68 in the final round to finish at 12 under, just ahead of Thomas (66), while Russell Henley (65) and Kevin Kisner (70) were tied for third.

It marked Schauffele's second career win, adding to the Greenbrier Classic.

Thomas birdied two of his last three holes to vault into solo second, and ahead of Jordan Spieth for the FedEx Cup points lead.

Thomas won five tournaments, including his first major championship, this season and secured the $10million bonus. He became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to win the FedEx Cup without claiming the Tour Championship.

Schauffele, who became the first PGA Tour rookie to win the Tour Championship, began the day two shots behind Paul Casey, but the Englishman shot a 73 to fall out of contention.

The American took advantage of his opportunity with a bogey-free back nine.

Spieth led the FedEx Cup standings to start the week. He entered Sunday's final round eight shots back of the lead, throwing his chances in doubt. But he made a move up the leaderboard with an eagle on the par-four 10th hole.

The three-time major champion ultimately finished the Tour Championship tied for seventh at seven under, which led to a second-place finish for the FedEx Cup.

There was a lot of talk regarding Player of the Year entering the play-offs, with Thomas, Spieth and Dustin Johnson leading most of the discussions.

Thomas' FedEx Cup victory will likely end all debate.