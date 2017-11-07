Schick opens transfer door to future Man Utd, Madrid or Barcelona move

Patrik Schick is already planning for life after Roma, with the talented forward hoping to join Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future.

The 21-year-old Czech Republic international was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer, as Serie A champions Juventus closed in on his signature.

Roma 16/1 to win Serie A

That interest was eventually shelved, clearing the path for an initial loan switch from Sampdoria to Roma, but Schick has made no secret of his desire to grace the very top of the game.

He admits that he plans to go “much higher”, with it his ambition to earn a move to Old Trafford, Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu.

Schick told Czech publication Reporter Magazin: “Money? I take it as motivation, and I hope that in a few years I can move to an even bigger club where logically I’ll be paid even more - that motivation has always helped me a lot.

“It’s not really possible to move much higher [than Roma] but there are a few clubs… let’s say Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.”

Patrik Schick Manchester United Barcelona Real Madrid ambition More