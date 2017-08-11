Schippers defends world 200m crown

Despite being pushed all the way by Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Dafne Schippers defended her world 200m title on Friday.

Dafne Schippers defended her IAAF World Championship 200 metres title by producing her best performance of the season in the final at London Stadium.

The Dutch sprint star, who claimed bronze over 100m earlier this week, had to battle hard in the closing stages to hold off Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Schippers ran 22.05 seconds to edge Ta Lou by three hundredths - a second agonising defeat for the Ivorian after she finished the 100m final one hundredth behind new champion Tori Bowie.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo went some way to atoning for her 400m collapse by clinching bronze, marking her first medal at a global competition over the shorter distance.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith was the best of the rest, producing a remarkable performance in her continued comeback from a broken foot to finish fourth, just seven hundredths outside the medals.

But the night belonged to Schippers, who added London gold to the title she first won in Beijing two years ago.