Schmidt: Knights eager to help Vegas community after shooting

Nate Schmidt is determined to help Las Vegas recover after more than 50 people were killed in Sunday's shooting.

Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nate Schmidt said it is vital the new NHL franchise serve the community in any way they can following Sunday's shooting massacre.

More than 50 people were killed and over 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

The Knights play their first ever competitive game on Friday, with fans gathering on Tuesday to watch them practice, and Schmidt is determined to help the city recover.

"This is more than a game sometimes. I love what I do, and in the loose term of things right now we need to be here for whatever healing process that city needs us for," Schmidt told reporters.

"Whether that's out in the streets, helping or getting to talk to people and just trying to get their minds off things. Whether it's our practice so people can get their minds off things and for us as well it's great to get into our community and show our support as well.

"This community has been so great to us so far and I think that it's paramount for us to make sure we get out there and we're a part of this now.

"This is not just 'doing a community' type of thing. We're ingrained in this culture now."

Knights defenceman Deryk Engelland added: "We had a day off and everyone's trying to do stuff, as much as they can, without knowing the city or knowing anyone here.

"The guys were 'What can we do?' and with the games and stuff and trying to get people out and recognise that people had put their lives on the line to help others and people they didn't know and just help the city heal on the whole.

"We're grateful for our jobs and what we can do and especially to be able to give back, especially under circumstances like this is a huge honour for everyone in this room."