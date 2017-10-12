Schweinsteiger, Villa and Valeri make the cut as MLS sets 2017 MVP ballot
MLS has announced the 53 players named to the ballot for the 2017 Most Valuable Player award, with Bastian Schweinsteiger, David Villa and Diego Valeri among the stars making the cut.
New York City FC star Villa is looking to become the first player to win back-to-back MVP honors, having recorded 20 goals and nine assists this season.
Portland Timbers playmaker Valeri appears to be Villa's stiffest opposition for the prize, having become the first midfielder in MLS history to score 20 goals in a season.
Each club submitted up to three nominees for the award, though the league-worst LA Galaxy declined to have any names included on the ballot.
Here is the full list:
Atlanta United: Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba
Chicago Fire: Nemanja Nikolic, Bastian Schweinsteiger
Colorado Rapids: Dominique Badji, Marlon Hairston, Tim Howard
Columbus Crew: Federico Higuain, Ola Kamara, Justin Meram
D.C. United: Luciano Acosta, Bill Hamid
FC Dallas: Michael Barrios, Maximiliano Urruti
Houston Dynamo: Juan David Cabezas, Alberth Elis, Roman Torres
Minnesota United: Ibson, Christian Ramirez, Bobby Shuttleworth
Montreal Impact: Ignacio Piatti
New England Revolution: Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Lee Nguyen
New York City FC: Alexander Ring, David Villa
New York Red Bulls: Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips
Orlando City: Joe Bendik, Kaka, Jonathan Spector
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Haris Medunjanin, C.J. Sapong
Portland Timbers: Diego Valeri
Real Salt Lake: Kyle Beckerman, Joao Plata, Albert Rusnak
San Jose Earthquakes: Florian Jungwith, Marco Urena, Chris Wondolowski
Seattle Sounders: Clint Dempsey, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro
Sporting Kansas City: Matt Besler, Tim Melia, Ike Opara
Toronto FC: Michael Bradley, Sebastian Giovinco, Victor Vazquez
Vancouver Whitecaps: Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna, Kendall Waston