We should have scored more vs. Wikki Tourists - Katsina United's Udechukwu

The Chanji Boys’ forward opined that an emphatic win would have better aided their quest to survive the topflight drop

Katsina United striker, Chinedu Udechukwu says he wished they had scored more goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Wikki Tourists.

The Chanji Boys held on to their 2-0 half time lead to move to 12th in the league standings with 46 points from 34 games.

But with only three points separating them from the relegation and a negative goal difference, Udechukwu reckons that winning emphatically would have been better.

“It was a game we won based on the fact that we started it with the intention of beating them and we were rewarded with an early goal which I scored. We got the second still in the first half and couldn’t add any to it till the end of the match. A big win would have helped us to nullify some of our negative goals difference,” Udechukwu told Goal.

“We had our chances in the second half but we couldn’t convert any. I must however praise Wikki Tourists for giving us a good flight. Their goalkeeper also kept them in the game.

The striker also spoke about Wednesday's FA Cup tie against Lobi Stars in Makurdi: “We don’t have more time to think about this result with another match against Lobi Stars on Wednesday in the FA Cup. We are going there with emphasis on qualifying for the next round. I know we can do it irrespective of the odd against us as the away side.”

Katsina United have two more home matches against Sunshine Stars [August 27] and Remo Stars [September 3] while they will visit Enugu Rangers [August 20] and Enyimba [September 9].