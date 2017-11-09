Scotland 0 Holland 1: Memphis Depay strikes winner as hosts suffer only defeat of year

Scotland suffered their single defeat of 2017 in a desultory friendly meeting with Holland at Pittodrie, where the only goal of the game was scored shortly before half-time by Memphis Depay.

There was no mother lode of new Scottish talent but the consolations were decent performances by Hibs’ John McGinn and Callum McGregor, on the occasion of the Celtic midfielder’s first cap.

The impressive momentum of Kieran Tierney’s career was extended by his elevation to the captaincy at the age of 20. The Isle of Man-born defender had been shifted to centre-back to permit Ryan Jack and Andrew Robertson to occupy the full-back berths, behind a sitting pair of John McGinn and Kenny McLean, who renewed an acquaintanceship that dated from their spell together at St Mirren between 2012 and 2015.

The injuries to Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong which kept them out of the side also deprived the Scots of punch and penetration in the middle of the park, but Mackay’s players started positively and quickly forced three successive corner kicks. There were also promising efforts from Matt Phillips, in his makeshift role as lone striker, and James Forrest, all of which were blocked or deflected.

The early stages featured oddities, a couple of which were embarrassing, such as the prolonged stoppage while a replacement was found for the match ball, which the French referee decreed to be too soft. Another blemish was the boos directed at Ryan Jack by a few Aberdeen supporters who decided that their objection to a former Dons player who had moved to Rangers should be directed at him when he was wearing the colours of his country.

Depay's goal proved to be the winner Credit: Getty Images More