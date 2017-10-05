Skrtel own goal helps Scotland to last-minute Slovakia win

A tense and dramatic contest at Hampden saw Scotland find a late winner against Slovakia, keeping their World Cup hopes alive.

A last-gasp Martin Skrtel own goal proved decisive as in-form Scotland kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Slovakia.

Skrtel deflected a cross from Scotland substitute Ikechi Anya into his own net with one minute remaining to settle a dramatic contest at Hampden Park.

Scotland were earlier handed a huge boost after only 23 minutes when Slovakia's Robert Mak was sent off, receiving a second yellow card for diving.

READ MORE: Northern Ireland downed by Germany

Chris Martin and Leigh Griffiths both hit the crossbar in the second half, while away goalkeeper Martin Dubravka produced a magnificent performance.

But just as it looked like Slovakia would hold firm to remain in pole position to finish second in Group F, Scotland struck in the final moments, courtesy of former Liverpool defender Skrtel's mistake.

Scotland, who now have 13 points from their last five games, move up to second in the table.

They have 17 points, two more than Slovakia and will finish in that position if they can win away to Slovenia, who themselves are still in with a chance, on Sunday.

Slovakia, despite this crushing loss, are not out of the running either, as they host bottom-of-the-group Malta and could overtake Scotland if they fail to win their final game.