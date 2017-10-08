Scotland's World Cup hopes shattered in Slovenia as slack defending costs them their place in the play-offs

Two set-piece goals ended Scotland's World Cup dream following a 2-2 draw in Slovenia after a Leigh Griffiths strike had put them 45 minutes from a play-off place.

Griffiths finished brilliantly in the 32nd minute to put Scotland en route to a victory that would have guaranteed second spot in Group F and a two-legged decider next month.

But Slovenia substitute Roman Bezjak twice took advantage of slack marking and Scotland could not find a winner after Robert Snodgrass levelled in the 88th minute, although the substitute came close in the dying seconds of stoppage time.

Slovakia's 3-0 victory over Malta saw them jump into second spot in Group F on goal difference and extend Scotland's absence from a major tournament beyond 20 years.

Gordon Strachan started with two strikers at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana with Chris Martin joining Griffiths up front as he matched the hosts' 4-4-2 formation. James McArthur also came in after James Morrison suffered an injury in training on Saturday night with James Forrest dropping to the bench following Thursday's last-gasp win over Slovakia.

Slovenia went into the game with very slim hopes of qualifying - they needed Malta to take a point from Slovakia as well as winning themselves - but they had not conceded a goal at home in the whole campaign.

The home team had the better of the early exchanges and Craig Gordon made a couple of early saves before Andy Robertson set up Martin with a deft pass. The striker's shot was held by Jan Oblak down at his near post.

Griffiths opened the scoring for Scotland (Getty) More