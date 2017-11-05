Scotland axe trio from World Cup squad

Danny Brough, Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker will miss the remainder of Scotland's Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Steve McCormack's men have suffered two heavy losses to begin the tournament, and their campaign got worse on Sunday.

Scotland Rugby League announced Brough, Brooks and Walker had stayed in Christchurch while the rest of the team flew to Cairns, and the trio were released from the squad due to "misconduct".

"We expect everyone involved in Scotland Rugby League to adhere to the highest standards of behaviour," Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said.

"We fully support the code of conduct that is in place for everyone who is involved in the 2017 World Cup.

"We all understand our responsibilities to the game and we must respect the sport and everyone who is involved in it at all times.

"Unfortunately, these three players have not adhered to those standards and those values and will be leaving early from a tournament that it is a privilege for us to be involved in."

Scotland were hammered 74-6 by New Zealand on Saturday, having started their World Cup with a 50-4 loss to Tonga.

They are bottom of Group B and face Samoa at Barlow Park on Saturday.