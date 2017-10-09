Scotland boss Gordon Strachan dismisses questions about his future after World Cup heartbreak

Strachan's position is likely to come under debate: Getty

Gordon Strachan will pore over the reasons for Scotland's failure to make the World Cup play-offs but he wasn't in the mood to pay heed to competing opinions over his managerial choices.

Scotland missed out on second place in Group F to Slovakia on goal difference after drawing 2-2 with Slovenia in Ljubljana.

Strachan's position will come under debate despite the fact Scotland were unbeaten in their final six qualifiers.

Consecutive 3-0 defeats by Slovakia and England sparked discussions over his future a year ago but it was arguably a 1-1 home draw with Lithuania that proved the most damaging result.

Strachan was criticised then for starting with Chris Martin up front instead of Leigh Griffiths - who took his tally to four goals in five internationals in Slovenia.

He was also accused of being too loyal to the likes of Grant Hanley, who was culpable for several goals early in the campaign while not playing much first-team football.

