Scotland captain Scott Brown accuses Malta defender Steve Borg of spitting on him: 'He is a horrible b*****d'

The Celtic midfielder told reporters just what he thought about the alleged second-half incident after the final whistle: Getty Images

Scotland captain Scott Brown reacted with fury after accusing Malta defender Steve Borg of spitting at him during Monday night's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

The Celtic midfielder, who is one booking from a suspension, did not retaliate during the game but instead told reporters just what he thought about the alleged second-half incident after the final whistle.

“He did spit on me, he is a horrible b******,” Brown said.





“He put his hand up to apologise but I managed to keep my head.

“He is a horrible b***** but the main thing was getting the three points. Getting the win was the main thing, it was about the team – not about one person or bookings or anything like that.”

Scotland won 2-0 on the night, keeping their hopes of a play-off spot in Group F alive following second-place Slovakia’s loss to England.

“I thought we played really well, we played our game at our tempo,” Brown added.

“We were very patient with the ball, that’s what we tried to do and we created chances from that.

““It is a great result from England as well for us, we knew we had to win our game and then just hope they gave us a helping hand.”