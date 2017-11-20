Scotland coach calls out 'cynical' All Blacks captain Kieran Read after Scottish try denied by slap down

Dan McFarland, the assistant coach of the Scotland rugby team, has described All Blacks captain Kieran Read as “cynical”. The claim follows a controversial incident in the 72nd minute of Scotland’s 22-17 defeat by New Zealand at Murrayfield, where second row Jonny Gray was about to pick up the ball and drive over the line, only for Read, who was lying on the floor, to stick out his hand and knock the ball from Gray’s grasp.

Neither referee Matthew Carley nor the TMO saw Read’s offence, so when replacement prop Jamie Bhatti picked up the ball and touched down, the try was disallowed, with Gray being penalised for a knock-on. Read completely escaped censure and Scotland’s try was chalked off.

“That was just cynical wasn’t it,” said McFarland of Read’s actions. “It should have been a yellow card, quite possibly a try, and quite possibly a penalty try. I can see that [all those options] would be something for discussion, but that’s not up for discussion now is it? New Zealand are an extremely competitive side and everybody in world rugby knows that when you get the ball into their 22 the very last thing they want to do is concede a try. That’s how they play. They’re very streetwise, they’re very clever.”

This has been flagged up elsewhere, but Kieran Read gets away with the most scandalous of slap-downs here, I think because ref's view of the ball is obstructed by legs of Price and Gray. As clear-cut a yellow card as you're ever likely to see. pic.twitter.com/KXE2xilckX — Jamie Lyall (@JLyall93) November 19, 2017

McFarland also revealed that despite knocks to several players, Scotland are hoping to have all of the squad which started against New Zealand available for selection. That includes Luke Hamilton, who appeared to have broken his ankle, the concussed duo of Zander Fagerson and Alex Dunbar, and Hamish Watson, who left the field with an injured back. Wing Sean Maitland and Fraser Brown joined the squad on Monday, but only because they had recovered from injury.