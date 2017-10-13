Scotland could be without a manager until next summer as Michael O'Neill emerges as potential successor

Scotland could be without a full-time manager until next summer, if the preferred candidate is not available until then, according to Stewart Regan. The Scottish Football Association chief executive revealed the possibility of an extended timescale for the appointment of a successor to Gordon Strachan, while announcing that the association’s performance director, Malky Mackay will act as interim manager for the Scots’ next game, a friendly against the Netherlands in Aberdeen on November 9.

“We will take our time as a board to plan the next phase of recruitment and get somebody in before we start thinking about the competitive matches which don’t happen until September 2018, starting with the new Nations League,” Regan said.

“We may have a couple of friendlies in March and June of 2018, which we are thinking about at the moment. We might have a new manager in place for those friendlies, but if we haven’t, it’s not the end of the world.”

Although the recruitment process will begin next week, Regan’s admission that a new man might not be in position for another eight months would seem, on the face of it, to be discouraging news for the likes of David Moyes, Alex McLeish, Paul Lambert and former England manager, Sam Allardyce, all of whom are currently out of work.

On the other hand, a willingness to wait until the end of the season will focus attention on Michael O’Neill, who has been priced at 12/1 by the bookmakers. O’Neill, whose home is in Edinburgh, steered Northern Ireland to the last 16 of the Euro 2016 finals and the team has reached the World Cup play-offs, where they will meet one from the quartet of Croatia, Denmark, Italy or Switzerland.

Michael O'Neill lives in Edinburgh and has been linked with the Scotland job in the past