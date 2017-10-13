Scotland could be without a manager until next summer as Michael O'Neill emerges as potential successor
Scotland could be without a full-time manager until next summer, if the preferred candidate is not available until then, according to Stewart Regan. The Scottish Football Association chief executive revealed the possibility of an extended timescale for the appointment of a successor to Gordon Strachan, while announcing that the association’s performance director, Malky Mackay will act as interim manager for the Scots’ next game, a friendly against the Netherlands in Aberdeen on November 9.
“We will take our time as a board to plan the next phase of recruitment and get somebody in before we start thinking about the competitive matches which don’t happen until September 2018, starting with the new Nations League,” Regan said.
“We may have a couple of friendlies in March and June of 2018, which we are thinking about at the moment. We might have a new manager in place for those friendlies, but if we haven’t, it’s not the end of the world.”
Although the recruitment process will begin next week, Regan’s admission that a new man might not be in position for another eight months would seem, on the face of it, to be discouraging news for the likes of David Moyes, Alex McLeish, Paul Lambert and former England manager, Sam Allardyce, all of whom are currently out of work.
On the other hand, a willingness to wait until the end of the season will focus attention on Michael O’Neill, who has been priced at 12/1 by the bookmakers. O’Neill, whose home is in Edinburgh, steered Northern Ireland to the last 16 of the Euro 2016 finals and the team has reached the World Cup play-offs, where they will meet one from the quartet of Croatia, Denmark, Italy or Switzerland.
If Northern Ireland succeed in reaching the tournament finals in Russia and were to emulate their feat in the Euros, they would play their final match between June 30 and July 3. O’Neill has backers in Scotland, including Craig Brown, who took the Scots to the finals of Euro 96 in England and the France 98 World Cup finals.
O’Neill was linked with the position a year ago, when successive 3-0 defeats away to Slovakia and England put Strachan’s position in jeopardy. At the time, O’Neill distanced himself from the speculation and said: “The fact I live in Scotland is probably a bigger driving factor of that than anything else.
“I haven't given a second thought to that at all. I'd rather not comment on that situation.”
In fact, Strachan survived the Scots’ poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign because he promised the SFA board that he would steer the team to the play-offs. “We never came out publicly as a board and said that - it would have put too much pressure in play,” Regan said.
“If you look back and see what Gordon said at the time, his quote was ‘I genuinely believe we can reach the play-offs and I’m the man to turn this round.’ That quote was a result of us discussing with Gordon during the board meeting what his feeling was after two defeats.
“And he genuinely believed - and we believed him at the time - that he could turn things around. To be fair, we were 45 minutes from beating Slovenia and reaching the play-offs.
“Gordon and his management team deserve a great deal of credit for the way they went about their business in the second half of the campaign. They really did turn things around and came very close, but we didn’t get to a major tournament and we have taken the chance not to sack Gordon Strachan, because he had come to the end of his contract and campaign, but not to renew that contract.
“We backed him to get us to the play-offs. We came up short against that, notwithstanding that we got 14 points from a possible 18. We did discuss that as part of a board review of the campaign, but felt that we hadn’t qualified and ultimately football is a results business.
“We are still waiting for a major championship and felt we needed to have a new impetus and a new coach to try and get us to Euro 2020. That’s a key date for us because Hampden will be the host for the 60th anniversary of the European Championships and we would like to think that Scotland will qualify and play two of the four games that we have here as one of the 24 participants.
“Clearly that will be right at the top of the priorities and any coach coming in will be left in no uncertain terms that that’s our ambition, absolutely. We want to play in that tournament here at Hampden.”