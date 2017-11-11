Scotland edge 11-try thriller against Samoa

Scotland enjoyed the better of a thrilling Test with Samoa at Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend's side recorded a 44-38 win.

Townsend replaced Vern Cotter in May and has overseen successes over Australia and Italy in his three games in charge.

His first match in front of home support began in sensational fashion as Stuart Hogg scored inside two minutes, the full-back profiting from a lucky bounce to touch down under the posts.

Another five tries – including two from hooker Stuart McInally - followed as Scotland kicked off their November internationals with an entertaining win.

They will hope to pose a similar attacking threat when they host New Zealand and the Wallabies, but their defence will need to improve against such strong opponents.

Hogg's opening score came after 90 seconds as he seized on a Tommy Seymour kick, the winger having clipped on Finn Russell's grubber.

Russell added two penalties before Samoa forced their way back into the match through Josh Tyrell as he converted from a close-range ruck.

Scotland finished the half strongly, though, as Huw Jones and McInally both touched down with the only disappointment of a pulsating first 40 minutes being WP Nel's substitution with a suspected broken forearm.

If the home crowd had expected the hosts to push on and wrap up a comfortable win after the break they were very much mistaken as Samoa came close to causing an upset.

McInally's second of the game came off the back of another driving maul, but defensively gaps were beginning to open up and Samoa took full advantage.

Piula Faasalele and the impressive Tim Nanai-Williams both crossed and although Alex Dunbar powered over for the hosts, Samoa were back to within six when Nanai-Williams converted Kieron Fonotia's try.

When Peter Horne collected a superb inside pass from Cornell Du Preez the game again looked beyond Samoa, only for Ofisa Treviranus to set up a nervous final few minutes.

Scotland were able to hang on, though, and record their fifth successive win at Murrayfield, their best winning run at home since 1991.