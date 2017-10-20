Scotland forward Hardie suspended

Scottish Rugby have offered no details as to why back-row John Hardie is unavailable for selection.

Scotland and Edinburgh flanker John Hardie has been suspended pending an internal investigation.

Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh on Friday confirmed the back-row will not be available for selection for club or country, but gave no details on why the 29-year-old is not being considered.

New Zealand-born Hardie, capped 16 times by his country, will not be picked for the November Tests against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia as it stands.

A statement released by Scottish Rugby said: "Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby confirm that Scotland international and Edinburgh forward, John Hardie, has been suspended from duty pending an internal investigation.

"As a result the player will not be available for selection for Edinburgh, or the Scotland National Team.

"It is normal practice with such matters that we are unable to comment further given the nature of the investigation."