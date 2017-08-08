Scotland international Jackson excited by Glasgow return

Glasgow Warriors have agreed a one-year deal to bring Ruaridh Jackson back to the Pro14 after three years in the Premiership.

Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson will re-join his first professional club next season after signing a one-year deal with Glasgow Warriors.

Jackson made his Glasgow debut in 2008 and went on to make over 100 appearances before moving south to the Premiership with Wasps and latterly Harlequins.

After 18 appearances for Quins last season the 29-year-old, who can play at fly-half or full-back, has opted for a move to the Pro14 with the Warriors - who finished sixth in 2016-17.

"I'm really excited about coming back to Glasgow," he said. "Playing in England has been a good experience and one that has made me a better and more rounded player.

"It's a really exciting time to be re-joining, with the new Pro14 and all it holds, so I'm looking forward to getting back up to Glasgow."