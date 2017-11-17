Scotland have learnt the lesson of 2014, says Alex Dunbar
Scotland centre Alex Dunbar will face one of the world’s most adept midfield tacticians in Sonny Bill Williams on Saturday evening but at least has first-hand experience of what awaits him.
Dunbar duelled with the All Black icon for the final 25 minutes at Murrayfield in 2014 when Scotland lived with the tourists until Greig Laidlaw missed a kick to take the lead with 10 minutes remaining before lock Jeremy Thrush finished Scotland off with a converted try seven minutes from time.
“Sonny Bill has a good offloading game and he’s a very good carrier so we’ll need to switch on and put him under pressure and get stuck in early,” said Dunbar, adding that the 2014 defeat provided a template of how to compete against the world’s No 1 team. “On that day, we started well and put them under pressure. We forced them into mistakes they weren’t used to making.
“There were a lot of young guys coming through about that time, a lot of new caps, whereas now we have a lot of good young talent who now have the experience. There’s half a dozen guys who played in that game in 2014 who now have thirty or forty caps so there’s a lot of experience within the group.”
Stand-off Finn Russell’s confession that his game fell apart with 10 minutes to go in 2014 when he realised that Scotland stood on the verge of making history, has also been the subject of much discussion among Gregor Townsend’s team.
Since then, this cohort of players – including Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Finn Russell and Jonny Gray, who all played in 2014 – has won titles or contested European finals in the interim. In particular, says Dunbar, the recent victory over the Wallabies in Australia, a win in which Scotland defended with a focus and intensity that augurs well for today, shows that Scotland now have the self-belief to close out tough games against top opposition.
“You’ve got to concentrate on each play as it happens and focus on what is happening there and then,” Dunbar went on. “We will be focusing on starting well and putting them under pressure. As the game goes on the focus changes to what the circumstances are. If it’s a close game you can’t relax and think what the end result will be. You have to play what’s in front of you.
“We’ve obviously got a bit more experience. We’ve experienced tight losses and we know how bad a feeling it is after the game. We’ve dealt with that, but we’ve also closed out a few tight games that we might have lost a few years ago. I think we have it in ourselves to be able to control the circumstances and play our game.”
“We need to start the game well and try to put them off their game. We’ll then see how the game goes once we are past the early stages, but we cannot sit back and let them play. We need to get right in to their faces and put them under pressure because if any team sits off the All Blacks and lets them play then anyone can be beaten by 60 or 70 points.”
The worst-kept secret in rugby was confirmed with the news that captain John Barclay was to move to play for Edinburgh this summer.