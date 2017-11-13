Scotland lose Nel, Harley and Swinson to injury

Ahead of their match against world champions New Zealand, Scotland have lost WP Nel, Rob Harley and Tim Swinson to injuries.

Scotland will be without WP Nel, Rob Harley and Tim Swinson for their remaining November internationals, with Jon Welsh added to the squad.

Prop Nel was replaced during Saturday's 44-38 victory over Samoa at Murrayfield after sustaining a fractured arm, while Swinson suffered a hand injury in the same match.

Harley missed the game due to a knee problem and has returned to Glasgow Warriors following a medical assessment.

Despite the three withdrawals, Gregor Townsend has only added Newcastle Falcons prop Welsh to the group.

Scotland take on world champions New Zealand on Saturday, with Tommy Seymour set to undergo treatment on a toe injury before returning to training later this week.

Townsend's final international fixture of the month comes at home to Australia on November 25.