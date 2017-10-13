Scotland make Malky Mackay interim manager for Holland friendly

Malky Mackay will take charge of Scotland for their November friendly against Holland - PA

Malky Mackay has been placed in interim charge of Scotland for their friendly against Holland on November 9, the Scottish Football Association has announced.

The governing body has moved quickly to promote its performance director after Gordon Strachan and his assistant Mark McGhee left by mutual consent on Thursday.

Mackay spent 2½ years at Cardiff City, taking them to the League Cup final and promotion to the Premier League before being sacked by owner Vincent Tan in December 2013.

He was expected to be appointed Crystal Palace manager in August 2014 but Palace withdrew their offer when it emerged that Cardiff had sent a dossier about Mackay and the the former sporting director Iain Moody to the FA.

Among the material provided were text messages considered to be of a racist, sexist and homophobic nature. Moody, by then at Crystal Palace, resigned and Mackay issued an apology for being dismissive of other cultures but denied anything of a racist or homophobic nature.

Wigan owner Dave Whelan appointed Mackay to succeed Uwe Rosler at the DW Stadium in November 2014 but he was dismissed the following April with Athletic eight points from safety at the foot of the Championship.

Mackay, who had undergone equality and diversity training since losing his job at Wigan, joined the SFA as performance director last December.