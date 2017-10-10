Scotland manager Gordon Strachan must wait as SFA decides his fate
There are no pathologists on the Scottish Football Association board, rather surprisingly, given that Hampden Park rivals Midsomer for frequency of post-mortems. The latest will be conducted on Thursday and will consider the perplexing case of the 10th consecutive failure to qualify for the finals of a major tournament over a span of two decades.
The meeting was scheduled as a matter of routine, although the board members nourished the possibility that they would not be required to undertake a debrief of Gordon Strachan’s World Cup campaign until after the play-offs next month. That fond hope was dashed by the brace of goals scored by Roman Bezjak for Slovenia in Sunday’s 2-2 draw in Ljubljana which put an end to both countries’ hopes of progress.
Strachan’s current contract ends next month – again, an allowance was made for the possibility of participation in the play-offs – but he has not indicated a desire to depart after the latest disappointment. Stewart Regan, the SFA chief executive, has had a preliminary discussion with Strachan and has stated that there will be “no knee-jerk reaction” nor “a stopwatch ticking on the decision.”
The manager, meanwhile, has not headed for his property in La Manga, a welcome bolthole after periods of intense activity. Instead, he has busied himself with matters relating to the Strachan Football Foundation, of which he is a director.
The immediate aftermath of Sunday’s qualifier was effectively a preview of the board’s discussion points, with reaction splitting into predictable camps. On the one side are those who believe that Strachan’s loyalty to certain players mutates into obstinacy, especially when alternatives are promoted by the media, most recently in the cases of Callum McGregor of Celtic and Hibernian’s John McGinn.
The charge extends to his preference for Chris Martin over Leigh Griffiths in the early stages of the campaign, which generated prejudice within the ranks of the Tartan Army which came to a head when Slovenia visited Hampden in March. Griffiths missed two glorious opportunities in swift succession and when Martin replaced him, with eight minutes left to play, the substitution was jeered loudly.
Martin, though, equalised in the last minute to signal the Scots’ revival in the section. Griffiths, it might also be noted, was not an automatic starter for Celtic in the first half of last season, having been displaced by Moussa Dembele and warned by Brendan Rodgers about his lifestyle off the field.
It was, in fact, a significant stroke of good fortune for Strachan that Rodgers arrived at Parkhead in the summer of 2016, because the Celtic manager extracted notable performances and effort, not only from Griffiths, but from Scott Brown, Craig Gordon, Stewart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and James Forrest, who became the core of Scotland’s efforts during the resurrection of their hopes in a sequence of four victories and two draws, which took the team to the verge of the play-offs.
The enforced absence of Brown and Armstrong in Scotland’s final two qualifiers was manifest, particularly in Slovenia. That said, Strachan’s persistence with the below-par Matt Phillips and James McArthur until the closing stages of Sunday’s contest, was bound to be contentious.
On another evening, the achievement of being the only team in Group F to score against the Slovenes on their own soil, would have been ranked as an accomplishment. Instead, failure to secure qualification made the feat all the more painful. Nor did it help Strachan’s case that he moved into realms of fantasy when trying to explain the mundane fact that his team selection and tactics had been dictated in part because of a lack of height in his squad.
By expostulating about genetics and – even more bizarrely – appearing to propose a breeding programme involving the nation’s taller women being persuaded to lie back and think of Scotland, he opened the floodgates of ridicule. Acres of newsprint and masses of megabytes of social media were devoted to satire and scorn.
With one’s ears to the ground – in which respect Scots have an advantage, being rather nearer to it than most other nations – it seems that Strachan is not for walking. Whether or not a plank will be provided for him to traverse, we must wait to discover.