Scotland manager Gordon Strachan must wait as SFA decides his fate

There are no pathologists on the Scottish Football Association board, rather surprisingly, given that Hampden Park rivals Midsomer for frequency of post-mortems. The latest will be conducted on Thursday and will consider the perplexing case of the 10th consecutive failure to qualify for the finals of a major tournament over a span of two decades.

The meeting was scheduled as a matter of routine, although the board members nourished the possibility that they would not be required to undertake a debrief of Gordon Strachan’s World Cup campaign until after the play-offs next month. That fond hope was dashed by the brace of goals scored by Roman Bezjak for Slovenia in Sunday’s 2-2 draw in Ljubljana which put an end to both countries’ hopes of progress.

Strachan’s current contract ends next month – again, an allowance was made for the possibility of participation in the play-offs – but he has not indicated a desire to depart after the latest disappointment. Stewart Regan, the SFA chief executive, has had a preliminary discussion with Strachan and has stated that there will be “no knee-jerk reaction” nor “a stopwatch ticking on the decision.”

The manager, meanwhile, has not headed for his property in La Manga, a welcome bolthole after periods of intense activity. Instead, he has busied himself with matters relating to the Strachan Football Foundation, of which he is a director.

The immediate aftermath of Sunday’s qualifier was effectively a preview of the board’s discussion points, with reaction splitting into predictable camps. On the one side are those who believe that Strachan’s loyalty to certain players mutates into obstinacy, especially when alternatives are promoted by the media, most recently in the cases of Callum McGregor of Celtic and Hibernian’s John McGinn.