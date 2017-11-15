Scotland stepping up in its effort to make Michael O'Neill their manager

Fearful that they could be beaten to the punch, the Scottish Football Association has asked the Irish Football Association for permission to approach Michael O’Neill to become the next Scotland manager. O’Neill has been contemplating his future at his Edinburgh home since Monday, when he returned from Northern Ireland’s World Cup play-off second leg against Switzerland in Basle.

Telegraph Sport understands that the 48-year-old is weighing up the attractions of life as an international manager against a switch to the frenetic world of day-to-day involvement at club level. Sunderland, who have been without a manager since they sacked Simon Grayson last month have identified O’Neill – a former Newcastle United player – as the man they want and Rangers are also in the market for a new manager.

It has not escaped O’Neill’s notice, however, that the Sunderland appointment will be the Black Cats’ 10th in six years, while Rangers seek their third manager in the space of nine months. First to depart Ibrox in 2017 was Mark Warburton, who moved to Nottingham Forest in March.

Warburton’s successor, the Portuguese coach, Pedro Caixinha, lasted for only 26 games – never winning three in succession – before his chaotic regime came to its inevitable end last month. Were Rangers to approach O’Neill, it is certain that the man from Portadown would want to take his fellow-countryman, Jimmy Nicholl, a former favourite with the Ibrox crowd, who has been his assistant with Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, USA are also said to be interested in O’Neill. The experienced Bruce Arena, who was in charge from 1998 to 2006, quit after a second spell lasting a year, when the USA failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, saying that there was ‘no excuse’ for the disappointment of failing to make the later stage of the tournament for the first time since 1986.