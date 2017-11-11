Scotland survive second-half comeback to outlast Samoa in 11-try thriller

Scotland survived a second-half fightback to kick off their international season with a 44-38 win over Samoa at Murrayfield.

The hosts looked to be cruising to a comfortable win when 32-10 up early in the second half, but the tourists fought back gamely in Edinburgh in a match that saw 11 tries.

Two from Stuart McInally, and one each for Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar and Peter Horne proved enough however, to secure a win in Gregor Townsend's first home game in charge of the Dark Blues.

However there was an air of frustration about the stadium in what was an unconvincing performance that got off to a flying start.

Hogg was the early beneficiary of some early fortune for the hosts.

Darryl Marfo, on debut in the front row, was quick on his feet to steal the ball in the ruck and the ball found its way to Tommy Seymour, who booted down the touchline.