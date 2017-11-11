Scotland v Samoa, autumn international: live score updates

2:54PM

Scotland go long from the lineout and Samoa pick it off at the back, make 15m and the referee awards a scrum. Scotland shade the first but are penalised for wheeling at the second after the inconclusive opener.

2:52PM

Ali Price takes it quickly, passes to Russell, who kicks another grubber diagonally up the left touchline. Lee Jones is chased by Lemi and it's the Samoa winger who gets there first to hack it out - but the ball hugs the whitewash and rolls through and over the tryline. Hogg follows it and touches it down gleefully. The TMO is summoned to take a look and the reply shows the ball was one revolution over the line. No try.

2:49PM

When he checks back inside Samoa concede a penlaty for holding on to the ball in the tackle.

2:48PM

Quite a bit of audible effing and jeffing from the players, for which the BBC apologises. Samoa, once more in a promising position on the right, lose the ball but win it back within 20 seconds and they attack up the left through Lee-Lo.

2:47PM

Lam hits Dunbar fractionally late on the 22 and though they have a look a it decide no further action is necessary other than the penalty. He was standing so flat he couldn't pull out. Russell steps up and drills it over.

Scotland 10-3 Samoa.

2:45PM

Excellent step up and interception from Tuala grabs a pass from Hogg to Seymour that would have put the wing through. That move was set up by a wonderful pas from Russell. Tuala juggles the interception and drops it into touch.

2:44PM

Scotland 7-3 Samoa

2:43PM

Samoa have another penalty for a Scotland offside though played the advantage for a couple of phases until Lee Jones made a heavy and decisive hit on Perez. Nanai-Williams will have another go from 40m on the left - and give sit enough legs to drop over.

2:41PM

10 min

He misses the penalty, trudging into position when it floats short and wide on the right.

2:41PM

9 min

Tuala joins the line and is wraped up by Price in the tackle after making 10m or so. Price doesn't rol waya nd Nanai-Williams goes for the sticks from about 45m.

2:39PM

7 min

Scotland go for touch and win the lineout after Hamish's turnover was slowed down by a Samoan infringement. Nanai-Williams kicks after Samoa wriggle the ball back and Perez puts enough pressure on Lee Jones to win a lineout, bundling him into touch.

2:38PM

5 min

Another turnover ball for Scotland after Huw Jones' kick is recovered by Samoa. Huw Jones again tries to dink Lee Jones through up the left but Samoa are first to it and they exchange quick passes and a Cowley popped kick to make 20m through Leiataua and Lemi until Hamish Watson wrestles it back.

2:36PM

4 min

Russell misses touch with a long kick from the Samoa kick-off but Scotland win it back in midfield just behind their 10m line. Samoa's handling has been deflatingly suspect so far.

2:34PM

3 min

A grubber from Russell is chased down by Seymour who kicks it on, Hogg benefits from a fortunate bounce back and he runs it in from 10m. Russell slots the conversion to put the Scots 7-0 up.

2:33PM

Try!

Scotland 5-0 Samoa

2:32PM

1 min

Scotland return the kick-off with a Russell bomb up the right touchline, Samoa gather, make 30m to the Scotland 10m line where the hosts turn it over and run through the phases ...

2:31PM

Time for the Siva Tau

That's done and we should kick off imminently. The PA blares Loch Lomond. It'll be Throw the R Away next.

2:26PM

A minute's silence precedes the national anthems

Tim Nanai- Williams is playing at stand-off today having spent his career at full-back or on the wing. Should be an interesting experiment. He has the hands and the speed. Does he have the nous?

2:14PM

Here are the teams again in glorious Technicolor

An hour to go until we kick-off here at BT Murrayfield and the teams are in.. No changes to either side! #AsOnepic.twitter.com/ipjkEeIEvq — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 11, 2017

2:12PM

Has moved one of its glittering stable of primetime recycling shows - one actually involves a woman dredging a skip at assorted municipal tips, as wonderful a metaphor for daytime TV as any you could imagine - for this and is showing it on BBC 1. With a bit of luck we'll get Andrew Cotter in the commentary box, a man with a voice that can't help you think of an ice cream sundae on Largs esplanade. They're currently talking to Gregor Townsend who signs off by saying Scotland have to be consistently at their best to compete.

1:55PM

The teams

Scotland 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price; 1-Darryl Marfo; 2-Stuart McInally, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Ben Toolis, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay (captain), 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson.

Replacements 16-George Turner, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Cornell du Preez, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Chris Harris.



Samoa 15-Ah See Tuala, 14-Paul Perez, 13-Kieron Fonotia, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 11-David Lemi, 10-Tim Nanai-Williams, 9-Pele Cowley; 1-Jordan Lay, 2-Manu Leiataua, 3-Donald Brighouse, 4-Josh Tyrell, 5-Chris Vui, 6-Piula Fa'asalele, 7-TJ Ioane, 8-Jack Lam.

Replacements 16-Motu Matu'u, 17-James Lay, 18-Hisa Sasagi, 19-Fa'atiga Lemalu, 20-Ofisa Treviranus, 21-Melani Matavao, 22-AJ Alatimu, 23-Alapati Leiua.



Referee Nic Berry (Heartbeat/Australia)

1:52PM

Good afternoon

Samoa, on the verge of a full-blown financial crisis and the looming threat of bankruptcy, are at least here to take on a resurgent Scotland at Murrayfield and despite their poor recent record (P 10, W7, L7. D1) since the last World Cup and their shonky record vs the Scots, they ran them pretty close in that epic at St James' Park at the 2015 tournament. Here's Richard Bath's report as a taster for today: