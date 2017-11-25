Scotland vs Australia, autumn international: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Scotland welcome the Wallabies to Murrayfield for what will be both teams' final Test of the autumn series.

Both sides are hoping to bounce back from defeat after Scotland fell to an agonising defeat to the All Blacks, while Australia were comfortably beaten by England at Twickenham.

Saturday, November 25 - ie today.

The match is due to start at 2:30pm, but you can follow live build-up to the game with our live blog from 1:30pm.

Coverage of the match begins from 2pm on BBC One.

Gregor Townsend on Australia

“It’s moving on – we play the current No 3 team in the world – arguably the best attacking team in the world. “Australia beat New Zealand a few weeks ago. They were very good against Wales and had a lot of the game on a wet day against England, so we know we are playing one of the form teams in the world right now. If we drop our standards, we are not going to win. “We’ve got to have the same endeavour [as the All Blacks game], the same mindset, the defensive performance in the first half especially, and what we did in the second half attack-wise – and then take it to another level.

Gregor Townsend has described Michael Hooper as one of the world's best forwards Credit: Getty Images More

"That’s the benefit of having another game this week. It is great for our guys that they get to go again. Yes, they are disappointed that they didn’t get the win, but we have another opportunity as a group to play a brilliant side and work to find a way to win.” “They have improved a lot since then. They are a team on the up. The longer they have been together has helped them. They have excellent coaches. Michael Cheika being one, Stephen Larkham being another. "Their fitness has improved a lot. I know that was something Southern Hemisphere commentators were talking about with Super Rugby. They look a very fit team. It’s the last game of their tour. They are probably hoping for dry weather given how wet it was last week [at Twickenham].

Townsend praised the impact of Michael Cheika Credit: Getty Images More

“They play a similar brand of rugby and have a similar mindset every time they go into a game, which is moving the target. They kick the ball the least of any international team. Their back-line is put together with brilliant attacking players – I think there are three players of Fijian origin there. They’ve got outstanding half-backs and Kurtley Beale at full-back, so this is a quality outfit. “One of the best forwards in the world in Michael Hooper and they’ve got an experienced front-row, so they are a top team. Against the current No 3 team in the world, we know it is going to require a better performance than we gave last week to win.” "Fraser Brown and Sean Maitland come back in - these are experienced players who have played very well for Scotland and it's great that they are available for such a big game."

Michael Cheika when he asked if he called the Twickenham referee "a cheat"

Michael Cheika faces investigation over his conduct during Australia's defeat to England Credit: Getty Images More

“No, I never said … what are you talking [about]?” “Is that really what it’s coming down to? Don’t say you’re not. Have the respect for me to say, ‘I am doing that’ at least and I’m trying to fire it off. You know maybe I could’ve said something but if that’s the new thing, well yeah maybe I did swear. "It happens sometimes in life. I’m sure you have as well, have you? Maybe the TV camera wasn’t on you at the time. “They can replay whatever they like. If that’s what it’s come down to, that’s it. I’m trying to have an interview without getting stuck into that and you want to try to keep making it [about that].”

Team news

Scotland

Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), H Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Maitland (Saracens), Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Price (Glasgow Warriors), Marfo (Edinburgh), McInally (Edinburgh), Berghan (Edinburgh), Gilchrist (Edinburgh), J Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Barclay (Scarlets, capt), Wilson (Glasgow Warriors), Watson (Edinburgh).

Replacements: Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Z Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Toolis (Edinburgh), Du Preez (Edinburgh), Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors), Horne (Glasgow Warriors), McGuigan (Sale Sharks).

Australia are yet to name their starting XV

Betting odds

Australia 8/5

Scotland 6/4

Draw 22/1

What's our prediction?

Australia were unlucky to suffer such a heavy defeat at Twickenham and Michael Cheika's men will be smarting. This one has all the makings of an incredibly tight Test match and the Murrayfield scoreboard should reflect that.

Prediction: Scotland 18-21 Australia