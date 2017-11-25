Scotland vs Australia, autumn international: live score updates

Bernard Foley and his Australia teammates warm up at Murrayfield - Getty Images Europe

2:40PM

7 mins

Scotland execute a fantastic maul and claw back a lot of territory.

The ball is played through the hands and Huw Jones bursts through several tackles, but a loose pass sees the attack break down prematurely.

2:36PM

5 mins

Australia make plenty of ground and are briefly camped on Scotland's five-metre line, but the hosts' defence holds firm and the Wallabies give away a penalty.

2:33PM

2 mins

Scotland give away two penalties in as many minutes, with Ryan Wilson pinged for the second after failing to roll away in the tackle.

It's kickable, but Reece Hodge skews wide.

2:26PM

Teams are out

... and we're ready for the national anthems. Scotland fans are no doubt still shaking off the disappointment of Hogg's withdrawal.

2:25PM

Hogg out with injury

Scotland's No.15 has been forced to pull out with kick off barely ten minutes away.

Sean Maitland has moved to full-back, with Byron McGuigan brought in on the wing. Ruaridh Jackson gets a spot on the Scotland bench.

Hogg appeared to pick up a knock during the warm up Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA More