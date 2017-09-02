Scotland vs Malta: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Scotland can reignite their hopes of reaching next summer's World Cup by making it six points out of six from the current international break on Monday night.

Gordon Strachan's men face Malta at Hampden Park having seen off Lithuania convincingly away from home on Friday.

That has left them four points off second place and with the current incumbents of that position, Slovakia, away at England, Scotland may have a chance to further close the gap.

Game Scotland vs Malta Date Monday, September 4 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by online stream using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

In the US, the match will not be available to watch live on television but can be streamed online via ESPN3.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN3

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Scotland players Goalkeepers Archer, Gordon, McGregor Defenders Anya, Berra, Hanley, R. Martin, Mulgrew, Robertson, Tierney, Whittaker Midfielders Armstrong, Brown, Forrest, Fraser, McArthur, McGinn, Morrison, Phillips, Ritchie, Snodgrass Forwards Griffiths, C. Martin, Naismith

Tom Cairney and Steven Fletcher left the squad before the Lithuania match due to injuries and now Darren Fletcher and Barry Bannan have also dropped out.

Strachan could name an unchanged team after the win in Lithuania, though Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser will hope to push for a starting place out wide.

Potential starting XI: Gordon; Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, A. Robertson; Brown; Forrest, Armstrong, McArthur, Phillips; Griffiths.

Position Malta players Goalkeepers Bonello, Hogg Defenders Agius, S. Borg, Camilleri, Failla, Johnson, Magri, Z. Muscat, A. Muscat, Zerafa Midfielders C. Borg, R. Fenech, P. Fenech, Kristensen, Gambin, Pisani Forwards Farrugia, Mifsud, Schembri, Effiong

Malta have Alfred Effiong back in contention after he served a suspension against England.

He replaces Ryan Camilleri, while left-back Joseph Zerafa is expected to shake off a knock in time to be in contention.

Potential starting XI: Hogg; S. Borg, Magri, Agius, Z. Muscat, Zerafa; Gambin, R. Fenech, Pisani; Schembri; Farrugia.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Scotland are 1/16 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Malta priced at 50/1 and the draw available at 12/1.

GAME PREVIEW

