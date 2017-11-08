Scotland vs Netherlands: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Both Scotland and the Netherlands will be watching the 2018 World Cup from afar after they failed to qualify, so the final international break of 2017 will allow them to begin the process of recovery.

Since the conclusion of their qualification campaigns, there have been a number of changes to both teams, with the Scots parting company with manager Gordon Strachan and the Dutch losing their star player Arjen Robben to retirement.

Having endured the disappointment of missing the World Cup, both sides will be eager to give their fans something to cheer about at Pittodrie as they bring the curtain down on a year to forget.

Game Scotland vs Netherlands Date Thursday, November 9 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

