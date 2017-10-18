Scotland without Greig Laidlaw for November internationals after scrum-half suffers leg fracture

Scotland are the latest of the home nations to be hit hard by injury following the news that long-term captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the upcoming autumn internationals, after suffering a broken fibula playing for his club Clermont Auvergne.

Clermont announced on Wednesday that Laidlaw is facing 10-12 weeks out after tests discovered a fracture in his fibula, suffered in last week’s Champions Cup victory over the Ospreys in Swansea.

Laidlaw will not require surgery on the injury according to Clermont, with a timetable for his return starting with six weeks rest before beginning his rehabilitation.

An estimated recovery time of 10-12 weeks gives him an outside chance of returning to action before the very end of the year.

Laidlaw moved to Clermont this season from Gloucester

The 32 year-old scrum-half joined the Top 14 champions this season from Gloucester and has been competing for a starting spot in the Clermont side with France veteran Morgan Parra, making seven appearances for Clermont to date including three starts.