Scotland without Greig Laidlaw for November internationals after scrum-half suffers leg fracture
Scotland are the latest of the home nations to be hit hard by injury following the news that long-term captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the upcoming autumn internationals, after suffering a broken fibula playing for his club Clermont Auvergne.
Clermont announced on Wednesday that Laidlaw is facing 10-12 weeks out after tests discovered a fracture in his fibula, suffered in last week’s Champions Cup victory over the Ospreys in Swansea.
Laidlaw will not require surgery on the injury according to Clermont, with a timetable for his return starting with six weeks rest before beginning his rehabilitation.
An estimated recovery time of 10-12 weeks gives him an outside chance of returning to action before the very end of the year.
The 32 year-old scrum-half joined the Top 14 champions this season from Gloucester and has been competing for a starting spot in the Clermont side with France veteran Morgan Parra, making seven appearances for Clermont to date including three starts.
Flanker John Barclay captained Scotland in Laidlaw’s absence during this year’s Six Nations after Laidlaw was forced off in the first half against France with an ankle injury.
Scotland went on to use Glasgow Warriors’ duo Ali Price and Henry Prygos at scrum-half, with Price earning positive reviews for his performances in Laidlaw’s absence.
Price and Prygos were then used by new head coach Gregor Townsend during Scotland’s tour matches, which included an impressive 24-19 win over Australia in Sydney.
Barclay’s own participation in the autumn internationals is in doubt, with the flanker having not featured for three weeks since suffering a concussion playing for the Scarlets in the Guinness Pro14.
Scotland will play three matches at BT Murrayfield in November, starting against Samoa before hosting world champions New Zealand and finally a rematch with Australia.