Scott Baldwin: 'Lion bite almost cost me my hand...and my career'

Scott Baldwin's career was nearly over when he was bitten by a lion

Scott Baldwin has revealed he came within millimetres of suffering career-ending injuries after being bitten on the hand by a lion he tried to pet at a safari park.

The incident occurred in Bloemfontein last month, a few days before Ospreys’ Guinness Pro 14 clash with the Cheetahs. The 29-year-old, who had joined team-mates on a tour of the park, was stroking the animal’s head through a fence when it clamped its jaws around his left hand.

A video of the incident, which has had more than 83,000 views on YouTube, shows Baldwin yelling in pain before the lion drops his arm and he is able to retreat to safety.

He was left with grisly wounds, which he revealed in posts on his Twitter account on Sunday but – incredibly – the bite avoided all the tendons and ligaments in his hand. Otherwise it could have cost Baldwin his career.

Four operations later, and having made his first appearance since the incident as a replacement in his side’s 36-34 Champions Cup defeat at Allianz Park, Baldwin has spoken publicly about the incident for the first time.

Baldwin shared a picture of the bit and the healing process