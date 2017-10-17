Scott Baldwin feared losing his left hand after being bitten by a lion

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin has said he feared losing his left hand to an infection after being bitten while petting a lion in South Africa last month.

The 29-year-old was described as "stupid" by Ospreys coach Steve Tandy after suffering the wound, which needed stitches, during a pre-match visit to a game park ahead of a Pro14 match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

"The infection was the major issue," the 29-year-old told the BBC. "The next day it started tracking up my arm. The surgeon said there was a chance I could lose my hand."

Baldwin underwent two operations in South Africa before flying to Swansea to consult a plastic surgeon and said he was extremely fortunate not to have sustained a worse injury.

"The bite went straight through the other side of the hand," Baldwin added.

Stroke the Lion it'll be fine they said! Here's @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it's a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017

"But I was really lucky it didn't hit any tendons or ligaments. The surgeon said it was like winning the lottery... it was the best possible outcome considering I had been bitten by a lion."

With his stitches out, Baldwin hopes to return to training in the coming week but will make a final call after meeting with his coach and medical teams.

1/3 Sorry all Ospreys fans for letting you and the team down by missing the game through the bite! — scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) September 30, 2017

2/3 should of know he wouldn't be impressed with me stroking his lioness before introducing myself to him first @AndyGoode10#MyBad ✋�� pic.twitter.com/cSclBsvS72 — scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) September 30, 2017