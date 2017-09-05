Scott Brown: Horrible b*****d Malta defender spat at me!

The Scotland midfielder was left incensed after the apparent incident although was delighted his side managed to get the three points from the game

Scott Brown has accused Malta defender Steve Borg of spitting at him, referring to the the 29-year-old as a "horrible b*****d" as a result.

Scotland picked up a 2-0 win over the bottom-of-the-group Maltese to keep their hopes of World Cup qualification alive, with Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths grabbing the goals for the hosts.

There was seemingly a sour note to mar the game, however, with Brown's claim that Borg, who plays for Valetta in the Maltese Premier League, spat at him.

The Celtic midfielder told reporters: "He did spit on me, he is a horrible b*****d.

“He put his hand up to apologise but I managed to keep my head. The main thing was getting the three points. Getting the win was the main thing, it was about the team - not about one person or bookings or anything like that.

"We played really well, at our tempo. We were patient with the ball and created chances from that."

The win, coupled with England's 2-1 victory over Slovakia, means the Scots are one point behind second place with their two remaining matches coming against teams above them in the Slovaks and Slovenia.

And Brown, who was thankful for the Three Lions getting a positive result at Wembley, has called on the Scottish supporters to get behind the team in their final two qualifiers.

He added: "It was a great result from England as well. We knew we had to win our game and then just hope they gave us a helping hand.

"The Slovakia game will be massive now and I hope our fans come out and support us next month."