Who is Scott McTominay? The young Manchester United midfielder in line to play against Crystal Palace

Scott McTominay is one of a number of unheralded young players in line to start for Manchester United against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho expected to name a weakened side for the final Premier League of the season.

Date of birth: 8 December 1996 (20-years-old)

Place of birth: Lancaster, England

Position: Central midfielder

Background

The 20-year-old central midfielder is highly regarded among the coaching staff at the club – and he much of his recent success to a timely growth spurt at the end of 2015.

The story goes that McTominay measured just 5ft 6ins at the start of 2015, with United’s youth-team coaches doubtful he would be able to make the grade at the top-level in the professional game. But by the end of the year he had shot up in size, and now stands at an imposing 6ft 4ins.

A powerful central midfielder with a good first touch, McTominay broke into United’s Under-21 team last year, and went on to make four starts and five substitute appearances for the developmental side.

This season he has been ever present in the Premier League 2 for United’s reserve team, starting 21 games and scoring three goals.

Because of the second-string’s lack of a striker, the youngster has also been used as an auxiliary forward on occasions, in the style of Marouane Fellaini.

Earlier this season, McTominay told the club’s official programme how he had been inspired by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who both progressed through United’s youth sides and into their first-team.

“That was an inspiration for me,” he revealed. “It just shows how far you can actually come. A lot of people may have written Jesse off when he was a lot younger and smaller and thought he might not be capable of playing at the top level but look at him now, he’s done it.”

Career highlight

McTominay’s career highlight came recently, when he came off the bench to play the last ten minutes of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal.

The youngster touched the ball a grand total of 11 times, although did manage to take a shot on goal, a low half-volley on the turn which forced Petr Cech into a smart stop.

What they say

“Scott has just burst onto the scene,” Manchester United reserve team manager Warren Joyce said. “He could be a proper box-to-box aggressive midfielder and we need to be mindful of that.

“He’s a really good footballer, technically sound with good skills and excellent in the keep-ball sessions.”

Who he's playing with...

