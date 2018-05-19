NRL: Scott sees red as Manly win stormy Melbourne clash

Curtis Scott was sent off for punching Dylan Walker as Manly Sea Eagles beat Melbourne Storm 24-4 in a controversial NRL encounter, while South Sydney Rabbitohs snatched a dramatic victory over North Queensland Cowboys.

A highly-charged contest at AAMI Park which saw four players sin-binned erupted in the 52nd minute, when Scott became the first player to be dismissed since David Shillington in 2015 for an attack on Sea Eagles five-eighth Walker, who was left with a suspected fractured eye socket.

Walker was sent to the sin bin for his part in the melee, with his left eye almost closed due to the damage done by Scott, and Apisai Koroisau was ordered off temporarily for throwing a punch.

Akuila Uate finished expertly in the corner with Manly down to 11 men and there was more controversy when it was reported that Koroisau and Matthew Wright - replacing Walker after he failed a HIA - were allowed on the field before the full 10-minute spell for a sin-bin offence had elapsed.

Wright and Tom Trbojevic crossed either side of Uate's try and Moses Suli rubbed salt in the defending champions' wounds by going over right at the end.

Adam Reynolds' last-gasp penalty secured a 20-19 victory for the Rabbitohs over the Cowboys at 1300Smiles Stadium.

The Bunnies looked set to be denied a third successive triumph when Michael Morgan's drop-goal five minutes from time edged the Cowboys in front.

There was a final twist in a gripping contest which swung one way and the other, Reynolds making no mistake with a shot at goal after Jake Granville was adjudged offside.

Antonio Winterstein's double was in vain as the Bunnies maintained their momentum, the excellent Damien Cook setting up a try for George Burgess and scoring one of his own.

Gold Coast Titans ended their five-match losing streak with a 33-26 win over Newcastle Knights, Alexander Brimson's first NRL try six minutes from time proving to be the difference.