Scottish Rugby imposes heavy bans over sickening initiation ceremony

The bans are believed to be the heaviest in the history of the game in Scotland - Getty Images Sport

Scottish Rugby on Thursday delivered what are believed to be heaviest bans in the history of the game north of the border when it handed out 347 weeks of suspensions to 14 players, a coach and an official at a Fife club over a sickening initiation ceremony which is understood to have left one player with internal injuries.

The bans - involved the second tier side Howe of Fife RFC - are among the toughest ever imposed anywhere in the sport, and come as the authorities throughout the UK have voiced concern so-called initiation ceremonies are leading to a massive drop-off in participation in rugby.

Charges of sexual assault were initially brought over the Howe of Fife incident, which occurred on board the team bus in September last year, when the Cupar club’s first team were hammered 71-20 at Jed-Forest.

The SRU has refused to comment on reports that the incident involved a bottle being inserted into the victim's anus.

Two officials each received bans of 54 weeks “from any involvement in rugby coaching, officiating or administration” for “failing to exercise reasonable and proper control over the players under their supervision”.

Garry Horne, the club’s former head coach and father of Scotland international Peter, was banned for a year, as was former president Murdo Fraser.

Both men resigned in June after Scottish Rugby announced that it had launched a formal investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The longest bans were handed down to two Howe players, who each received a ban of 84 weeks. Twenty-year-old Angus Guthrie and 22-year-old Robert Douglas are effectively barred from rugby for two seasons, while teammate Stephen Martin received an eight-week ban and eleven further Howe first-team players received six-week bans.