Scottish rugby at an all-time high as thoughts now turn to Six Nations

It says much about Scotland’s transformation from formidably tough to beat under Vern Cotter to runaway train under Gregor Townsend that as soon as Saturday’s evisceration of the Wallabies had finished, Scottish thoughts immediately turned to the Six Nations.

With self-belief at an all-time high after scoring 53 points against the world’s third-ranked side, every one of the Scotland team and coaching crew who spoke after the Hopetoun Cup win was as keen to discuss the challenges to come as to analyse the heroics we had just witnessed.

“I don’t think we’re at our peak yet,” said centre Huw Jones. “We’re building something really exciting, we’re looking to get better and definitely can. We’ve got high aspirations and will definitely be looking to improve on last year.”

Given that in last season’s Six Nations the Scots beat Wales, Ireland and Italy, lost narrowly to France and were destroyed by England at Twickenham – a loss that seemed to define their tournament in a way the successes never could – thoughts will inevitably turn to the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield in February.

With Scotland not suffering from the post-Lions torpor which seems to afflict those who toured the summer before – the only Scot who underperformed this autumn is Tommy Seymour, a Lion – and with England struggling for fluency, the games against France and England at Murrayfield will be key.

Scotland want to make Murrayfield a fortress that their opponents fear Credit: Getty Images