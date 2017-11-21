The Scrum-back Kid? Philips answers Scarlets SOS

Having retired at the end of last season, Mike Phillips has made himself available for the Scarlets, who are missing three scrum-halves.

Former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips has temporarily come out of retirement to solve a scrum-half crisis for one of his former clubs, the Scarlets.

Phillips called time on his illustrious career at the end of the 2016-17 season, having earned 94 caps for his country and five more for the British and Irish Lions.

However, the 35-year-old will now travel to South Africa to face Southern Kings and the Cheetahs with the Scarlets after international commitments - both Gareth and Aled Davies are part of Wales' squad - and an injury to Declan Smith left the club desperately short of cover at number nine.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "It's just been one of those things. We only have one of our four contracted scrum-halves [Jonathan Evans] available through injury and international call-ups.

"We looked at the nines available to us within the region, and Welsh-qualified players in the Championship, but they were unable to travel due to work commitments and club commitments.

"We are delighted that Mike has been able to answer the call and will be joining us in South Africa. He has a wealth of experience, is a proud former Scarlet and will be a great addition to our travelling squad."

Phillips began his club career with the Scarlets, before going on to represent Cardiff Blues, the Ospreys, Bayonne, Racing 92 and Sale Sharks.