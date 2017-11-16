Sea Eagles coach Barrett signs three-year extension

The Sea Eagles announced Trent Barrett's new three-year deal on Thursday after he guided Manly to the 2017 NRL finals.

The Sea Eagles announced Barrett's new three-year deal on Thursday after he guided Manly to the finals this year.

Barrett, who replaced Geoff Toovey in 2016, led the Sea Eagles to sixth position during the 2017 regular season before being eliminated by Penrith Panthers in the first week of the finals.

"We have a very talented and liked minded playing group who I really enjoy coaching. They enjoy playing with, and for each other, and we have all the ingredients for continued success at the Sea Eagles," the 39-year-old said.

"I really appreciate the support I've received from the players, coaches and support staff and also the board, management, and our members, fans, partners and the community. I'm now focused on preparing the team for the 2018 season."

The news came as the Sea Eagles appointed former Cronulla Sharks chief executive Lyall Gorman as CEO.