Sead Kolasinac delivers as Arsenal's unlikely hero but Alvaro Morata makes slow start to life for Chelsea

Sead Kolasinac was brought into the fray after Per Mertesacker was taken off with injury: Getty

Arsenal claimed victory in the Community Shield, beating London rivals Chelsea 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Victor Moses opened the scoring at Wembley after capitalising on a breakdown in communication between Arsenal's backline.

The Premier League champions held on to their lead until the final 10 minutes of the match when Sead Kolasinac met Granit Xhaka's free-kick to head home an equaliser.

Both sides were unable to find a winning goal in the dying minutes of normal time, sending the game to penalties and an eventual Arsenal victory.

So how did the new boys fare in Sunday's curtain-raiser? Here, we take a closer look at the new signings:

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsene Wenger spent £55m on Alexandre Lacazette hoping that the France striker could provide some extra cutting edge up front, something between the athleticism of Danny Welbeck and the experience of Olivier Giroud.

View photos Alexandre Lacazette in action for the Gunners (Getty) More

Lacazette’s movement was intelligent and dangerous throughout: sometimes running in behind to test David Luiz and Gary Cahill, sometimes coming short. There were spells when he was not in the game, of course, but he also had Arsenal’s best first-half chance: he surged down the middle, passed to Welbeck, got the ball back and curled a clever shot onto the far post.

This was not Lacazette at his best but there were still glimpses of his talent – he span Cahill early in the second half – before Wenger took him off on 65 minutes. Will only improve as the season goes on.

Sead Kolasinac

The hero of the afternoon for Arsenal, who got them back into the game with a thumping header from Granit Xhaka’s free-kick. When he starts moving he is difficult to stop, as Chelsea found to their cost here.

Kolasinac started on the bench today but Arsene Wenger had to turn to the big Bosnian when Per Mertesacker went off with a facial injury half-way through the first half. Playing on the left of Arsenal’s back three, Kolasinac defended with solid muscularity, pushing Willian off the ball a few times and stepping in to intercept. Even if some of his tackles were slightly over-enthusiastic.

View photos Sead Kolasinac's equaliser sent the game to penalties (Getty) More

What stood out, though, was Kolasinac’s remarkable mobility given his sizeable frame. He went on two powerful runs down the left, generating a momentum that made Chelsea’s defenders reluctant to get in the way. At one point he even skipped past Chelsea players to start an attack with a nimbleness few would have expected.

Read More