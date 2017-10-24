Seager makes Dodgers 25-man roster for World Series opener
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will return from injury to play a part in the World Series opener against the Houston Astros.
Seager was held off the NLCS roster due to a back injury, but Los Angeles included him in their 25-man World Series roster.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had expressed confidence that Seager would be fit to feature for the NL champions.
Seager, a two-time NL All-Star, batted .295 with 22 home runs and 77 RBIs this season. Not only is he back on the roster, he is starting shortstop and batting sixth in Game 1.