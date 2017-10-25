Seahawks add veteran Freeney to replace injured Avril

The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive end Dwight Freeney, who will play a 16th season in the NFL.

Dwight Freeney will get a 16th NFL season after agreeing to terms with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old defensive end will replace Cliff Avril, who was placed on injured reserve on October 20 with a neck injury.

Freeney's first game could be Sunday against the visiting Houston Texans.

Freeney recorded three sacks while with the Atlanta Falcons last season and hopes the Seahawks can give him one more shot at a second Super Bowl title.

Before playing for the Falcons, the seven-time Pro Bowler spent the 2015 season with the Arizona Cardinals, notching eight sacks in 11 games.

Freeney, who was a first-round pick of the Colts in the 2002 NFL Draft, was part of the Indianapolis team that won Super Bowl XLI to cap the 2006 season.

He has 122.5 career sacks, which is second among active players behind Julius Peppers (150) and 18th all time. With one sack, Freeney would move past former Colts team-mate Robert Mathis for 17th on the all-time list.

Freeney left the Colts after the 2012 season and signed a two-year deal with the San Diego Chargers, but had four sacks over two injury-riddle seasons. One of those sacks, however, was a game-clinching sack of new Seahawks team-mate Russell Wilson in 2014.