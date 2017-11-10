Seahawks' Sherman to miss rest of season with ruptured Achilles

Richard Sherman is set to miss the rest of the NFL season for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman will miss the remainder of the NFL season with a ruptured Achilles, head coach Pete Carroll said after Thursday's 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Sherman left Thursday's game against the Cardinals in the third quarter after aggravating his troublesome right Achilles injury.

Having missed practice during the week due to the injury, Sherman went down clutching his right leg.

Sherman brushed off the assistance of trainers as he walked off the field on his own power, but it appeared he was telling Seattle team-mates on the sideline that he tore his Achilles.

Afterwards, Carroll confirmed the extent of the injury, saying: "He's got to get checked and all that kind of stuff, but the doctors are really clear about it that he ruptured his Achilles.

"There's no coming back from that until you get surgery."

Sherman broke into tears as he finished talking to media, saying "just got to stay positive".