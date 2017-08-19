NFL: Seahawks left tackle George Fant out for season with ACL injury

Seattle Seahawks starting left tackle George Fant will miss the NFL season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Friday's pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The injury came midway through the second quarter as Fant was pass blocking and Seattle centre Justin Britt inadvertently fell into Fant's right knee.

Fant slammed his helmet to the CenturyLink Field turf as trainers were putting an air cast on his leg, and he later shook his head as a cart drove him to the locker room. But Fant put a positive spin on the injury after the game.

It's a tough loss for the Seahawks, who lose Fant three days after coach Pete Carroll praised his play this summer. Fant, who was undrafted out of Western Kentucky last year, started 10 games as a rookie despite playing just one year of college football. He added more than 20 pounds of muscle in the off-season and then retained his starting job at left tackle.

After the game, Carroll said Fant will require surgery and "will have trouble" returning this season.

"We talked about the great year that he had this off-season and that it's going to take that same kind of application and fight and competitiveness and spirit to work his way back through this," Carroll said.

"He felt very confident he would do exactly that. He's going to take the same approach that he took to this off-season and he's going to get back, and when he gets back he's going to be a really good football player.

"He's disappointed but he also knows this is kind of what you have to go through. It's the first time he's been injured in hoops or anything, so he'll have to deal with it ... he's got lots of love and support around here."

Luke Joeckel, who had played tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars, remained at left guard while second-year player Rees Odhiambo took over for Fant at left tackle.

The Seahawks went on to claim a 20-13 win.