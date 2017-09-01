Seahawks trade Kearse to Jets for Richardson

Sheldon Richardson is joining the Seattle Seahawks, while the New York Jets picked up Jermaine Kearse.

The Seattle Seahawks traded Jermaine Kearse to the New York Jets for defensive end Sheldon Richardson in a blockbuster deal that also involves draft picks.

In addition to the swap of Richardson for Kearse, the Jets will receive the Seahawks' 2018 second-round pick and the teams are also trading seventh-round selections in that draft, it was confirmed on Friday.

The Jets have been trying to trade Richardson, a 2014 Pro Bowl selection, for a while and nearly did so at the draft this year.

Richardson has tallied 18 sacks in his four seasons in the NFL but had just one sack in 2016 as the Jets used him at multiple positions.

After a 2015 season in which Kearse amassed 685 yards and five touchdowns, the Seahawks wide receiver's yards and touchdowns both went down in 2016, although his targets were up.

With the selection of Amara Darboh in the third round this offseason, Seattle had been working on moving on from Kearse.