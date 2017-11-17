Seaman: Wenger must start Lacazette against Tottenham

Arsene Wenger must reinstate Alexandre Lacazette to the Arsenal starting line-up for the north London derby, according to David Seaman.

Lacazette 19/20 to score anytime

Record signing Lacazette has been left out of the starting XI for Arsenal's big Premier League clashes against Manchester City and Liverpool this season, matches the Gunners lost.

Arsenal scored just one goal in both of those clashes, Lacazette coming off the bench to give them a glimmer of hope against City before the international break.

They went on to lose that game 3-1 but Seaman was impressed by the former Lyon striker – who scored twice in France's 2-2 draw with Germany on Wednesday

On Thursday, Wenger insisted he "completely" trusts Lacazette despite omitting him for two of the biggest games of the campaign.

David Seaman Tag Heuer More