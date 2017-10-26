Sean Dyche is 'flattered' to be linked with Everton job but distances himself from speculation
Sean Dyche has distanced himself from the vacant Everton job but admits he is flattered for having his achievements recognised.
Ronald Koeman was sacked by Everton 16 months into the job after failing to hit the ground running this season having spent big in the summer transfer market.
The current Burnley manager is approaching his fifth anniversary in the role and has been promoted twice as well as retaining the club's Premier League status for the first time their history.
Dyche’s work is not going unnoticed, he attracted interest from Crystal Palace in the summer and recently he was touted to be the next Leicester manager before Claude Puel was appointed.
“I’ve said it a few times with the various clubs that have been mentioned – you’re always flattered because it recognises the work that myself, my players and staff do.”
Dyche is understood to be interested in the Everton job but no contact has been made.
“My position hasn’t changed,” said Dyche on the speculation linking him with the role. “It’s other people’s stories, it’s not mine. It’s right that I get asked about it now.
"Yet again, (Everton are) another good club, I'm respectful of all clubs in all situations. But I'm equally respectful of my situation now."
Burnley are eighth in the Premier League and Dyche is determined to remain focused despite the distractions surrounding his future.
"I just get on with it. I've been through it, and had the experience of those sort of links at various times, more so than in the last couple of years. I just continue to get on with what I'm doing and that's the focus."
Ryan Giggs has already expressed his interest in the Everton role which is likely to be an attractive one for managers.
The Clarets host Newcastle on Monday and Dyche will be hoping to have Chris Wood and Sam Vokes available for selection after recovering from injuries.
“Woody is a maybe. We’ll have to wait and see – we’re pleased it’s nothing too major, whether he’s right for Monday, we’ll have to wait and see.
“Vokesy’s got a stronger chance, he’s out on the grass today (Thursday), we think he’ll be available but Woody’s touch and go I’d say.”