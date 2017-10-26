Sean Dyche is 'flattered' to be linked with Everton job but distances himself from speculation

Sean Dyche has distanced himself from the vacant Everton job but admits he is flattered for having his achievements recognised.

Ronald Koeman was sacked by Everton 16 months into the job after failing to hit the ground running this season having spent big in the summer transfer market.

The current Burnley manager is approaching his fifth anniversary in the role and has been promoted twice as well as retaining the club's Premier League status for the first time their history.

Dyche’s work is not going unnoticed, he attracted interest from Crystal Palace in the summer and recently he was touted to be the next Leicester manager before Claude Puel was appointed.

“I’ve said it a few times with the various clubs that have been mentioned – you’re always flattered because it recognises the work that myself, my players and staff do.”

Dyche is understood to be interested in the Everton job but no contact has been made.





Dyche is approaching five years in charge at Burnley. Getty More