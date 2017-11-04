Sean St Ledger interview: Playing with Kaka, Taylor Swift rumours... but running out for Solihull in FA Cup now tops the lot

Sean St Ledger has scored for Ireland in a major tournament, played alongside Kaka and even been linked romantically with Taylor Swift, but he sounds almost giddy with excitement as he talks about making his debut for Solihull Moors on Sunday.

“I know what some people will say,” explains the 32 year-old. “They’ll go: ‘It’s only Solihull and they’re in the Conference - what are you doing dropping down to their level?’

“But that doesn’t matter to me. This is such a personal achievement, signing for someone again. I’ve missed football so much.”

It is over two years since St Ledger last played a competitive game, scoring an own-goal in Colorado Rapids’ 4-1 loss at Portland Timbers in October 2015. Since then a debilitating knee injury led specialists to recommend retirement.

St Ledger refused to listen, ploughing his own money into private treatment and rehabilitation. He has lived like a professional despite not having a club, training alone in a bid to salvage his career. He signed a short-term deal with Solihull, his local team, on Monday, and Sunday’s FA Cup first-round tie at Wycombe will in some ways mean as much to him as scoring for the Republic of Ireland against Croatia at Euro 2012.

“I just thought: ‘I want to play again’,” he says. “I want to get back to as high a level as possible but I’ve proved to myself I could get back from the injury.

“Have there been times when I’ve wondered if this is all worth it? One hundred per cent. There have been times when my knee has swollen for no reason and I think it’s best that I move on and accept it. But I’ve always felt that when things have gone against me I have dug in and been quite dedicated.